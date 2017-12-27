FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE WILLY MUTUNGA BREAKS SILENCE AT LAST. HE HAD TO SAY THIS CONCERNING THE STATE OF THE NATION

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga who has been quiet for quite sometime now has finally spoken about the state in which the country has been in. Dr Mutunga who was speaking to BBC gave his perspective concerning the longest electioneering period ever, everything associated with it as well as its aftermath.

Dr. Mutunga, who served as Chief Justice from 2011 to 2016, referring to the Supreme court ruling on presidential petitions, blamed Kenyans for not building strong institutions, saying this is why the judiciary finds itself in a tough position whenever it makes a ruling. “I blame Kenyans for not building strong institutions. If judges decide a case based on the Constitution, evidence and the law, but Kenyans are organised on the basis of ethnicity. So when their ethnic baron says ‘our victory was stolen’, you will have 10 million Kenyans baying for your blood and another 10 million Kenyans singing your praises,” he noted.

Additionally, the former president of the Supreme Court also said that there should be an appreciation of a judiciary that have sought to streamline the court system that had been built by corruption and political interference. Dr. Mutunga termed this state of affairs as reflecting serious division and said the solution was for a political party built around the constitution to be established despite the process could take years. “What is needed is to develop an alternative political party based on the Constitution. I don’t see any alternative other than to start to build politics on issues. What shocks me is that no political party has decided to organise its politics around the Constitution,” the former CJ said.

Dr. Mutunga also said the rule of law and the 2010 Constitution would still continue to reign over Kenya, even though he said this will happen amid a continued political struggle since there are forces that are still not happy with it.

Consequently, on the question of the conduct of police during the electioneering period, Dr. Mutunga acknowledged that there have been extra-judicial killings adding that the killing of unarmed innocent civilians is uncharacteristic of a legitimate state, saying that the police ought to protect citizens and their property but not be their killers. “It is the work of the police to maintain the peace. They even have a right to dialogue with the demonstrators, whether the mass action has been called by NASA or Jubilee, so as to determine details and to foster cooperation”, he said.

Eventually on the proposed swearing in by NASA leader Raila Odinga, the former CJ said he didn’t know what to make of it concluding that it was something he would like to talk to him (Raila) about it.