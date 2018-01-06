EXCLUSIVE! Wetangula Terms Matiang’i as a Rogue Minister. He Warns Uhuru Against Allowing the CS Tarnish His Legacy.

The Bungoma Senator and NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula has referred the Education Cabinet Secretary as a rogue minister claiming that he is killing the education sector in the name of reforms. Wetangula also warned president Uhuru Kenyatta against trusting the CS so much forgetting that he has a legacy to leave after his last term in office.

The senator who has come out to oppose mass transfer of school principals by the Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, terming the move as only meant undermine the progress most of them have moved in their various schools. According to Wetangula, many of the principals have been moved from schools that have been shining academically and transferred to lowly ranked schools that have been recording poor results.

The Bungoma Senator termed the process as a disruption in the learning trends of most institutions in the name of equality in the education sector. “There is no need in removing a teacher who is performing and there is absolutely no rationale merit or philosophy in saying a teacher cannot serve in a school for more than nine years, what is the basis?”

Similarly he promised to support the teachers’ unions who were against the move by Dr. Matiang’i. However Wetangula added that they were not opposing the move on the basis of ethnicity. “Institutions have been built by people who are determined and who stay there. So I only want to urge you, we as the political leadership will stand by you as teachers. And we want to put it on notice that we are not rejecting any teacher because of their ethnicity, the senator argued.

Additionally, the NASA co principal also added that they will not allow teachers from lowly performing schools who won’t better the standards but lower the standards and achievements made by hard-working teachers who are being moved elsewhere too. “We also know that this region produces some of the best teachers in this country. We cannot produce good teachers and then we get substandard teachers from elsewhere to come run-down our schools,” he went on.

However, the cabinet secretaries’ names which the president has recently released reveal that Mr. Matiang’i has been given a new docket in Uhuru’s second term and remain in the education ministry as an acting cabinet Secretary.