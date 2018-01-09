EXCLUSIVE: Senator Gideon Moi Denies Being in Uhuru’s Next List: Vows To Decline The Offer Incase it Emerges.

Barely four days after the President’s first appointment of the Cabinet, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has denied rumours that he might be in the next list of the Cabinet Nominees; adding that even if he happens to be among the nominees, he will surely decline the offer by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Baringo Senator while speaking at parliament buildings after being elected chairperson of the senate committee on ICT on Tuesday morning, Mr. Moi separated himself from the cabinet formation rumours saying that he has a mandate of serving Baringo residents who elected him into office. “I have not been offered a cabinet position and if offered one I will not take it because I have a mandate to serve the people of Baringo with commitment and dedication for the next five years,” said Mr. Moi.

Apparently, this comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta left out thirteen cabinet secretaries and nominated former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani, former Turkana Senator John Munyes and former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to his new cabinet of his second and last term.

Mr Moi, who happens to be Kenya second president Daniel Moi’s son has been speculated as a possible presidential candidate come 2022 and political analysts had also pointed fingers of luck at him as a possible cabinet nominee as the president seeks to secure this legacy oriented term. Additionally, the Baringo Senator said that he hopes to embark to his duties as soon as possible after his election as the chairperson of the senate committee on ICT. “First and foremost we want to look at what was there before as we draft the cybercrime bill. We would also like to do an audit of some of the technology that is currently being used,” said Mr. Moi.

Similarly, he said that the committee will be out to find why ICT is not benefitting Kenyans in other parts of the country adding that his aim is to ensure that Kenya becomes the ICT hub in Sub-Saharan Africa.