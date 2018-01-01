EXCLUSIVE: No New Year For Us Without Electoral Justice. Raila Calls For Street Protests Early 2018

Despite ushering in the New year 2018, National Super Alliance Chief Raila Odinga has revealed that the opposition coalition will go back to civil disobedience, peaceful street protests and resistance to a government they have termed as illegitimate in office. And to them this is scheduled to happen on the first week of 2018.

Additionally, Raila in a statement maintained that Jubilee should sit down with NASA and discuss how to fix the electoral system, reform the executive and protect the Judiciary so as to achieve the electoral justice they’ve been fighting for. He also revealed that the latest development has been influenced by Jubilee Government, moreso the executive way of running things. Raila claimed the electoral injustices perpetrated by the Jubilee Party and Judiciary were to blame for NASA’s next move.

”A year that has been difficult in nearly all fronts has come to an end. Kenyans preserved a dysfunctional economy and an all-time high cost of living that was coupled with the disappearance of basic commodities like unga from stores. The situation was worsened by a bitterly contested and eventually rigged sham election that left a trail of death in the hands of security forces and a regime with massive legitimacy deficit. On behalf of NASA family, I salute Kenyans for the resilience and perseverance. I join you in looking forward to a better year and a better nation.” Part the statement read.

Raila who termed the current government as illegitimate, accused the Jubilee government of ruining the economy and taking Kenyans through a lot of problems. ”The source of all these problems is in the Executive; the presidency to be precise. This has to be restructured to conform to the changing dynamics in our country. The imperial presidency that we sought to contain is rearing its head again, interfering with and intimidating other institutions. We cannot stand by and watch as the monster rises again. Soon, it will be too late.” he said.

However Mr Odinga gave the government the chance for dialogue stating that opposition was ready to sit down and discuss how to fix the broken electoral system. ”NASA has two ways to realize these goals. We can sit down on the negotiating table with our Jubilee opponents and discuss how to fix our electoral system, reform the executive, protect the Judiciary, reform the security sector and strengthen devolution. We are ready for such dialogue as long as these issues are on the table.” Raila said.

The statement was strongly supported by by NASA co principal Kalonzo Musyoka who came into the country from Germany who said that unless president Uhuru dialogues with the opposition about electoral justice then they will be sworn in as their resistance continues.