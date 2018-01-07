EVENTUALLY! Deputy President Breaks His Silence; Explains His Conspicuous Absence in Statehouse

After the public raising questions concerning the Deputy President William Ruto’s conspicuous absence during President Uhuru’s naming of cabinet in Statehouse, the DP has broken the silence and responded for the first time concerning the Cabinet appointments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, January 5. Ruto who took to social media this time, where he dispelled fears of a divide between himself and the President, urging Kenyans, especially Jubilee supporters, to avoid useless political debates on the Cabinet positions.

According to the DP, the President needs space to exercise his constitutional duty of forming a team to help in delivering the Jubilee campaign pledges in his second term in office. “Kenyans, more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us,” DP Ruto’s tweet read.

This is despite the fact that Ruto was in the country, but failed to accompany President Kenyatta during the unveiling of the first set of the Cabinet just as he did during the 2013 naming of cabinet secretaries. This triggered political tension and speculations that the president and his deputy were not in solidarity on the appointments.

Similarly, top Jubilee bigwigs have brushed off fears of a rift between Kenyatta and Ruto over the Cabinet appointments, speculations abound that all is not well in the Jubilee camp. For instance the House Majority Leader Aden Duale said that there’s only one government which is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and everyone is under him, including him and the Deputy President thus are behind and endorse every decision he takes. He warned those speculating on the absence of the DP want claiming that they just want to create a controversy where there is none.

Apparently, in a statement at State House, President Kenyatta retained six of the 19 cabinet secretaries who served during his first term and chose three new ones. Those retained were Henry Rotich (National Treasury), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) Fred Matiang’i, (Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, and acting Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education), Charles Keter (Energy) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

However a statement by State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu indicated that Cabinet Secretaries who were left out in the new list will remain in office until such a time when President Kenyatta will have fully constituted his new cabinet.