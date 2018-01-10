Ethiopian to Debut Flight to Geneva

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, is pleased to announce that it will launch direct thrice weekly service to Geneva, Switzerland on June 3, 2018.

Hosting the highest number of international organizations in the world including the headquarters of many of the agencies of the United Nations and the Red Cross, Geneva is a global city and center for diplomacy.

Flight Eff Date Frequency Dep Arp Dept Time Arv Arp Arv Time Fleet ET 0726 2-Jun-18 Tue, Thu, Sat Addis Ababa 23:10 Milan 5:20 ET 787-8 Milan 6:20 Geneva 7:25 ET 787-8 ET 0727 3-Jun-18 Wed, Fri, Sun Geneva 20:45 Milan 21:50 ET 787-8 Milan 22:50 Addis Ababa 5:50 ET 787-8

Regarding the launch of the service, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Geneva hosts the highest number of international organizations in the world, making it a global hub for diplomacy. It’s a perfect complement to Addis our main hub and Africa’s diplomatic capital with the headquarters of the African Union and the UN-ECA (Economic Commission for Africa). Government officials and staff from regional and international organizations in Geneva and across our extensive African network will be able to enjoy seamless and convenient connectivity enabling to carry out their mission with ease and conveniences.”

The route will be operated with a Boeing 787-800, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft in the carrier’s fleet family, featuring up-to-date amenities with redefined travel experiences.

As with all Ethiopian’s flights, Customers will enjoy the much acclaimed African-flavored Ethiopian hospitality.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Express & Ancillary Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

