End of the road for RAILA ODINGA’s NASA as UHURU/ RUTO begin splitting him from KALONZO and MUDAVADI

The hopes of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to take an oath as the 5th President of Kenya may be diminishing by the day as his co-Principals are said to be drifting away.

According to reports, Jubilee is plotting to scatter away the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition and force its leader, Raila Odinga, to retire.

There are whispers that Jubilee has settled on March 2018 as the deadline for the complete isolation of Odinga from his co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula and his eventual retirement.

Jubilee is reportedly planning to use divide and rule tactics that will include the appointment of Odinga’s close allies to key Government and Parliamentary slots.

Uhuru/ Ruto’s operatives have started reaching out to Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi in desperate attempts to convince them to abandon the coalition.

“I have been approached by some leaders from Jubilee who came to convince me to exit the reform train.”

“They told me to calm down.”

“They don’t know what steel I am made of,” Mudavadi said.

According National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, NASA coalition will not go past March 2018 and Raila Odinga will have no choice but to retire.

“We are giving his co-principals up to March to decide on his political retirement.”

“His retirement package is ready.”

“He will enjoy it as provided for in the Deputy President and other State Officers Retirement Act, 2012,” Duale said.