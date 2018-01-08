DISAPPOINTED: How Could Kenyatta Leave Women In First Naming of Cabinet When It’s Supposed to be Ladies First? FIDA Can’t Take It.

After the first appointment of the Cabinet Secretaries, the Federation of Women Lawyers has now accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of treating women as second class citizens after failing to name any of them in his first set of nine members of the Cabinet. Additionally, sources reveal that FIDA is upset claiming that the retaining of only six men in his Cabinet, and naming three more as new nominees, is a failure to acknowledge the contribution women have made to the nation in the Cabinet. “We are really upset, the President is treating women of Kenya as if they are second class citizens. Even if they will be in another list, it is the second list”, Josephine Mong’are of Fida-Kenya said.

Apparently, Women who were in President Kenyatta’s Cabinet were Amina Mohammed (Foreign Affairs and Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Raychelle Omamo (Defence), Phyllis Kandie (East African Community, Labour and Social Protection), and Judi Wakhungu (Environment). However non of them was retained in his docket nor named in the first appointment list.

Surprisingly, in the naming his Cabinet on Friday, President Kenyatta only retained Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Communication and technology), Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Charles Keter (Energy), James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (Information, and Najib Balala (Tourism). Whereby he added to his list former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani, and former Turkana Senator John Munyes to complete the first batch of nine CSs. Just like the eight men who are said not to have been expressly retained, the five women have been put in waiting , their fate left to be unknown.

However, Ms Mong’are said despite that he could not question the move by President Kenyatta not to have any woman in the list of six ministers he retained, atleast he should have named even one woman in the list of new nominees. “As he appointed Tobiko, Yatani and Munyes, he should have named at least a woman too,” she said.

She added that keeping in mind the president had more slots to fill, she hopes he will include women as well. “But he has 22 slots to fill, with nine already filled. We hope he gives the 13 remaining to women”, she said full of hope.