Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

A Kenyan man will spend the rest of his life in prison for raping an Elderly woman in Fort Worth -Dallas Texas, USA suffering from Alzheimer’s disease a common mental illness affecting older people.

Mr. Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeyo, 53 years old, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault after DNA samples from all the male working in the nursing home facility where he worked was taken and the sample linked him to the crime.

Nurses who were attending to the woman became suspicious after they found blood on the under pants of the elderly woman. They informed the Administrators of the facility who later informed the Police and investigation was commenced leading to the indictment of Mr.Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo.

According to Dallasnews.com, the local police or authorities got concerned because of contradictory statements Antony was making and also his workmates told the police that advised them to lie to the investigators on his behalf.

Antony relocated to the USA in the nineties with his family and stayed for a while in North Carolina before they separated with his wife and moved to Maryland and later he settled in Dallas Texas area where it’s alleged he committed the crime.

Before moving to the USA he was a High teacher in Kenya and later promoted to he a High School Principal but afterwards demoted under unclear circumstances.

Someone close to him says that he also owned Tropex Mini-Buses which plied Kisii-Migori, Kisumu, Eldoret and Kakamega routes in the 90s.

Another Kenyan by the name Stephen Ngare is also in custody facing similar charges.