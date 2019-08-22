Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

A very brilliant and enterprising Kenyan man died mysteriously in his house in Austin, Minnesota. Mr. Eric Masisa Ogweno met his death on 08-10-2019 at his residence and it has not yet been established what caused his death.

Family and friends were alarmed by unanswered calls made to his cellphone until he was found in his house dead by police and a close friend who went to check on him.

Mr.Ogweno won a Green Card a few years ago and was hosted by Mr.Simon Nyamari at Lakeville Minnesota and then relocated to Austin, Minnesota where he got a better job opportunity where he lived till he met his untimely death.

He is a son to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ogweno Nyakundi of Riabagaka Village, Gachuba Ward in Nyamira County-Kenya. He was a beloved brother to Joshua Mosoti, Douglas Nyakundi, and Donna Moraa all of Nyamira County-Kenya.

Erick had just started building his parents a home which had not been completed yet and was hoping to complete the house by the end of this year.

The Kenyan Community at large have been requested to donate towards his burial and transportation expense slated for a date to be announced later in Kenya. His body is in Austin Minnesota awaiting transportation to the Twin Cities awaiting transportation to Kenya immediately transportation expenses are met. The date for the memorial service will be announced in due course by the Funeral committee.

For more information contact

Ms.Damaris Kamanda at 1 -612 242-6125

Elder Simon Nyamari at 1 952 -564 -9056

Mr. Shadrack Bradford at 1 763 -447-5494

The burial committee has opened a Wells Fargo Account for the purposes of fundraising Account No. 9792487952

CashApp $JDBradford

Phone Number 763- 447 -5494