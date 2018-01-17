PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL: Details of NASA Crisis Meeting Remains Confidential. Coalition Terms it Normal Consultative.

The crisis meeting held on Monday by the NASA principals with the aim of resolving swearing in issues, wrangles over parliamentary seats, and the push for dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta ended inconclusively, however, the opposition leaders have since gone mute on the details of their talks remained which has since remained confidential.

According to the Wiper party Chief Kalonzo Musyoka, he had met the other three NASA principals – Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetang’ula – in Nairobi yesterday however declining to share the details of the meeting that was held at Mr Mudavadi’s Lavington home prior to the main meeting terming as a normal consultative meeting. Kalonzo added that if they needed to call for a press briefing they could have done so.

Apparently sources indicated that the meeting lasted more than two hours and revolved around the planned swearing-in and the wrangles among the partner parties over the sharing of three Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) positions.

The meeting between the four NASA principals was conducted in high secrecy, the leaders choosing to hold the crisis talks at the Karen Country Club, away from the public eye. However few minutes to 5pm, Raila Odinga’s convoy drove off indicating the end of a meeting that sources described as tense and unpredictable conclusion. Apparently, the high level of secrecy exhibited by the principals and their handlers is a clear indication that all was not well within the coalition.

Sources revealed that, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and his Amani National Congress counterpart Musalia Mudavadi at his Karen residence in the afternoon before going to meet Odinga. Allegedly, It is during that particular meeting, the three principals decided to take a common stand against the planned swearing in, a position that would leave Mr. Odinga on one contrary position. It is on record that Musyoka and Wetangula are said to have been firmly against the Odinga inauguration, whereas Mudavadi was not predictable on the matter until yesterday when he joined the two against the NASA chief.

The opposition leaders were said to be willing to have structured dialogue with Jubilee over electoral justice even as they indicated their resolve to push on with the planned swearing-in; Whereby, the NASA team heads to Ukambani for a people’s assembly meeting. At the last people’s assembly meeting in Kakamega, the principals vowed not to cancel the swearing-in.