You Won`t Get Our Votes in 2022 Should Uasin Gishu County Continue To Harass Hawkers- Central Kenya Leaders to DP William Ruto

– Central Kenya leaders forewarned that they will not buttress William Ruto come 2022 should Uasin Gishu County continue to harass hawkers

– The leaders were bitter at Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago after a tape revealed the county askaris beating up helpless hawkers

– This came days after a portion of Mount Kenya leaders i.e. Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati MP) said that that they are not sure to support William Ruto to vie for presidency come 2022

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago would be the reason why the Kikuyus will not support DP William Ruto`s bid for presidency in 2022

The reaction followed this clip that has been immensely shared in social media. It shows how the police and the County askaris were brutally beating up helpless hawkers and even destroying their goods.

The video emerged mixed reactions in social media and now central Kenya leaders have issued a stern warning against Deputy President William Ruto.

The leaders reportedly revealed that they would fail to support William Ruto in his bid for presidential race come 2022

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui alongside his counterparts from Jubilee accused Mandago administration of excluding and discriminating Kikuyu hawkers who seem to dominate Eldoret Town

Kinyanjui added that hawker in Eldoret Town should be treated just like their colleagues in Nakuru Town. Ngunjiri on his side said that they would fail to give William Ruto votes in 2022 presidential race.

Reacting to what it referred to as allegations, Mandago`s administration denied the claims saying that the operation was carried out within the constraints of laws and no specific community was targeted.

William Ruto isn`t getting this for the first time of course. Earlier on, Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and his colleague Nyeri Town Mp Ngunjiri Wambugu had revealed the same.

William Ruto is expected to vie for presidency come 2022 and expect the full support from central Kenya. This is according to an agreement made between President Uhuru and his Deputy, William Somoei Ruto.