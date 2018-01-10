CANAAN NIGHTMARE: Wiper Party Cancels Machakos county People’s Assembly Meeting

The upcoming people’s assembly in Machakos county has been cancelled by the Wiper party following alleged wrangles in the National Super Alliance coalition. The party made the unexpected decision in the eleventh hour demanding that their party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to lead the opposition in talks with the government before Raila’s swearing in.

Reports indicate that Wiper legislators and their National Executive Council said the Assembly will not take place as planned until there was dialogue between Kalonzo, NASA Chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta so as to reach a consensus.

Apparently, the alleged Machakos county assembly meeting was to be followed by another scheduled in Western Kenya, and then Raila would be sworn in on the 30th of January, as the people’s president which has been highly anticipated for by the NASA fraternity whereby prior reports reveal that Raila announced that it was the People’s Assembly that would swear him in as president. This is planned to take place weeks after the Judiciary swore in President Uhuru for a second and final term in a ceremony graced by personalities of high ranks including Presidents of other countries.

It is on record that NASA principals claimed that they won the August 8 presidential election but their victory was stolen after the Jubilee and IEBC allegedly colluded to rig the election in Uhuru’s favour who was ahead by over one million votes. Consequently, NASA vowed that if the IEBC declared President Uhuru the winner with the October 26 repeat presidential election, then Raila would be sworn in based on results from the opposition’s results from their parallel tallying center during the August 8 election but since then, the swearing in bid has faced alot of opposition and criticism including from the international forefront.

Similarly, the Wiper chief who was Raila’s running mate and his Deputy as at now vowed to follow the suit if Uhuru would not dialogue with them. However, Neither Uhuru nor Raila agreed to sit down with the other to listen to one another’s agenda.