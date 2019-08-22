USERNAME INVESTMENT LTD. CEO CROWNED THE AFRICAN BUSINESS PERSONALITY

Reuben Kimani CEO, Username Investment Ltd was crowned the 2019 African Business Personality Award at the Voice Achievers Award gala dinner recently held at Louis Leakey Memorial Hall in National Museums of Kenya. Reuben was awarded alongside His Excellency Raila Odinga, Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Prof. PLO Lumumba, Dr. Kizza Besigye, Hon Ababu Namwamba, Arch Bishop Arthur Kitonga among other distinguished leaders.

The Deputy President William Ruto was also in attendance where he witnessed the winners receive their awards.

The Voice Achievers Awards was established in the Netherlands by The Voice Magazine and seeks to recognize outstanding men and women who have made positive impact on Africa and its people. The award is held yearly and is on its 10th Anniversary and this was the first edition of the awards in Kenya. The winners ranged from Africans and friends of Africa who in pursuit of their businesses and services to humanity, have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour across the African continent.

“I thank God, my family, Username Investments Team, our clients and stakeholders for believing in me. I am humbled by this recognition of our efforts in making property ownership inclusive for everyone regardless of their income. Our desire as Username Investments has always been to provide Kenyans living locally and abroad with a place they can call home at affordable prices. We have been in the industry for over 6 years and I am proud that we have impacted thousands of clients across the formal and informal sectors and especially the youth”, Reuben Kimani said as he received his trophy. “The proportion of Kenyan youth to the population stands at 20.3%, the highest in Africa and among the highest globally according to the US-based Population Reference Bureau. This population has been faced with unemployment and I am glad that Username Investments has created employment to over 50 directly and 500 indirectly employed in our three offices; two in Nairobi and one in Nakuru”, Reuben continued.

As the co-founder and CEO of Username Investments, Reuben believes in being impactful in the society by focusing on ideas and work that radically transform people’s lives. His mantra is to get important things done and done fast. Housing being a basic necessity of every human being alongside food and water, he has led the Company to make properties deliberately affordable with prices as low Ksh 199,000 which are also value-added with a perimeter fence, estate gate, graded access roads, water and electricity making them ready for immediate development. This has made great contribution in the Affordable Housing Agenda, one of the 4 key pillars of the government development agenda that aims at providing affordable homes to Kenyans who have been experiencing prolonged renting periods especially in the urban areas.

“To all young people in Africa, take action and do something. Talent, knowledge and big talk is useless without action”, Reuben concluded by encouraging young people to do something that will have an impact in their lives.

Through his leadership, the Company has accomplished over 37 projects, issued over 6,000 title deeds to clients living both in Kenya and the diaspora. His efforts have seen the Company bag accolades across the industry for outstanding performance including; Top 100 Midsized Company Award, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Land and Investment Company among others. As an individual he has bagged Diversity and Inclusion Business Executive Champion Award, Entrepreneur of the Year by Kenya Professional Realtors Association (KPRA) and JKUAT Alumni Achievement Award for his achievements post-graduation.

