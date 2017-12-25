in Kenya News

BREATH TAKING Photos: Raila Spending Time With Grandchildren, Takes Boat Ride In Lake Victoria. Merry Christmas

351 Views

Baba wa Taifa His Excellence The People’s President Raila Odinga has shared amazing photos in which he is spending time with his grandchildren at his rural home in Siaya County – shores of Lake Victoria. Check the priceless photos.

