BREAKING! Take Action Against Mandago For Tribalism. Political Leaders Tell NCIC.

Governor Jackson Mandago might find himself under investigation after political leaders from Nakuru call on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against him for tribal profiling of people living in Uasin Gishu County. Led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui the leaders termed the ethnic profiling of a section of people in the county as miscalculated and might lead to ethnic clashes like those experienced in 2007/2008 post-election violence which saw kenya plunge into enmity.

According to Kinyanjui, the government should address the issue where a section of individuals feel isolated and sidelined for the sake of national integration and unity. “Having a section of individuals who feel isolated and sidelined should be addressed and a quick solution found because we cannot have people living in fear in any part of the country,” said Kinyanjui.

The governor who was speaking after a video emerged showing small scale traders from Eldoret town being harassed by county enforcement officers and their produce destroyed asking Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago to help in finding a lasting solution to curb fear among locals. “Leaders should help in preaching peace among locals, to ensure there is cohesion,” he said.

Additionally, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri on his part accused Governor Mandago of tribal politics that continue to divide people who live in Uasin Gishu instead of working to unite the people regardless of their ethnic background. Ngunjiri applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto working together uniting Kenya for the past five years vowing not to allow some individuals to divide Kenyans. “Mandago should stop tribal politics because we have seen the president and his deputy work together. He should be investigated and action taken against him,” said Ngunjiri.

Similarly Ngunjiri added that all Kenyans should be entitled to equal employment opportunities and trading platforms without considering their tribes. “Kenyans should be employed everywhere so long as they have qualifications. We can choose our friends but not a neighbor,” he said.

In addition those in attendance at the thanks giving event was Huruma Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Peter Kiiru Chomba who picked out the most affected people in ethnic profiling as small scale traders who face hostility from county enforcement officers who raid their stalls in market and on streets, brutally attack them and destroy their produce. “Small scale traders have nowhere to trade their wares because whenever they move to market, they are beaten and their goods destroyed by county askaris,” said Chomba.

However, the MCA was disappointed that despite notifying various authorities about harassment, no action has been taken against the offenders to tame the vice.