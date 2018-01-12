Breaking News: Nairobi Deputy Governor Resigns

Nairobi county Deputy Governor Mr. Polycarp Igathe has resigned, citing frustrations and intimidation from sources he is privy to but refused to tell or divulge to the media.

Mr Igathe claimed that he has failed to earn the trust of Governor Mike Sonko to enable him work at the county.

“Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm on 31st Jan 2018. READ MORE:Parents Curse President Uhuru Kenyatta and planning for Mass protest