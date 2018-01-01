BREAKING! Live Long To See Ruto Rule Kenya Come 2022. Moses Kuria Tells Raila

Yet again Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has orally confronted the National Super Alliance Chief Raila Odinga as far as the 2022 elections is concerned. While speaking in Eldoret as he joined the residents in ushering in the New Year, Kuria said that Raila should get ready to accept Deputy President William Ruto as President in the 2022 presidential race.

“We have had the very difficult year 2017 politically but we thank God that it’s over and we will not have the same problems in Kenya again this year. God should give him (Raila) long life so that he will be able to see William Ruto inspecting a military guard of honour as head of state,” said Kuria.

Additionally, the legislator thanked residents for ensuring President Uhuru Kenyatta serves a second and last term in office. He also asked them to support DP Ruto in the 2022 General Elections. “On behalf of the people of Mt Kenya, I want to thank you for the support you gave President Uhuru in two elections last year. We guarantee the DP Ruto our support in 2022. Our support for him is like a cheque that we have already written and signed ready for banking,” he said.

However, while addressing Kenyans on New Year’s Eve, Raila promised that NASA would launch fresh peaceful street protests against the Jubilee Government in the first week of 2018. He also indicated that NASA’s priority would be to fight for electoral justice to ensure that the voter’s voice is heard. “After three stolen elections in a row and the standoff that has ensued, ending the culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes must be the nation’s priority. We must nip the new trend where people continue to vote, opposition is allowed to exist and win a few seats in parliament, but the vote does not really count,” said Raila.

Similarly, President Uhuru while delivering his New Year message at State House, Nairobi, hinted at naming a new Cabinet in the next few weeks to assist him deliver his Big Four Vision Also asking leaders to unite and deliver on promises to help solve problems that Kenyans face as at now.

This comes at time when the NASA coalition is not yet decided on who their flag bearer would be come 2022 so as to face William Ruto in the presidential race. Despite the fact Kuria has hinted that Ruto as the president NASA on the other hand are still pushing for electoral reforms.