Big Blow For Raila As ODM Strategist Is Killed in Deadly Road Accident! He Was The Pillar Of The Party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Monday announced that one of its strategists David Odhiambo Churchill had been killed in the Sunday night accident at Migaa area along the Nakuru Nairobi highway.

In a statement seen by KDRTV, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ongwen passed the party’s condolences to the family and mourned the late Churchill as a pillar of the party.

“On behalf of the ODM National Executive Council, the National Secretariat and on my own behalf, I wish to sincerely condole with the family of David Odhiambo Churchill following a ghastly road accident at Salgaa on Sunday.

“Churchill has been a pillar of the party not only at Lucky Summer and Ruaraka constituency but also in Nairobi at large,” the statement read in part.

According to the ODM’S Executive Director, the late Churchill was key in the party’s presidential campaigns before the August General Election.

The late was among 36 people who perished after the bus they were traveling in collided with a trailer at Migaa area.

Following the crash, the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) issued a new ban on long distance night travel for Public Service Vehicles (PSV’s).

In a statement released on Sunday, NTSA Director-General Francis Meja noted that their reports indicated that a majority of accidents occurred at night.

All travel operators were ordered to schedule their trips between 6 and 7 pm.

The ban took effect on Sunday, December 31st.