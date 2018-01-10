We Aren`t Forcing for Unity Government (Nusu Mkate),We want 2017 Election Disputes Solved-US

-United States has declined and rubbished reports that they are pushing for unity government between NASA and the government

-US ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec slammed the contentions saying that US is dedicated to National Dialogue

-NASA leader Raila Odinga insisted that he is not ready for unity government but instead, he is after a dialogue to see through electoral justice

United States through its ambassador Kenya, Robert Godec decline the claims that they are impelling for unity government between the Jubilee government and National Super Alliance (NASA)

The revelation followed the reports by media that US ambassador Robert Godec was forcing for ‘nusu mkate’ government between NASA leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta considering criticisms registered during the 2017 polls.

According to the post seen on Twitter, United States reveals that its efforts are bestowed on resolving the 2017 poll disputes and calming the current political waves. It added that it is after national unity, a move that will involve all Kenyans to participate in making successful what it deemed a national conversation

“Media reports that Amb @BobGodec asked for a unity cabinet or pushed for a unity gov’t are wrong. The US continues to be committed to a National Conversation involving all Kenyans to build national unity…” read the part of the post.

As we speak, the National Super Alliance has asserted that it would not engage in any unity government with Jubilee and instead demanded conversation to fulfill its bid for electoral justice. It even plans to swear in Raila as people’s president on January 30.

Jubilee on the other side has declined to involve in any talks about the so-called ‘electoral justice’ and maintain that they can only have a dialogue on matters concerning national development.

US ambassador Mr. Godec and NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula had a meeting before the US alleged bid for unity government came into being. Wetangula rubbished the claims that they discussed a bid for a unity government.