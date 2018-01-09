ANOTHER TIME: Deputy President Speaks and Yet Again Dispells Speculated Possible Rift Between Him and President.

Yet again in another platform, Deputy President William Ruto has reassured the country that all is well between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta over Cabinet selection. Additionally Ruto advised Kenyans to stop speculating of a possible rift between him and the president as far as the formation of the Cabinet is concerned saying the president should be allowed the freedom to choose who will serve in government.

The deputy president who was speaking during the burial of three Africa Independent Pentecostal Church (AIPCA) bishops in Meru County who perished in a road carnage, said he does not have the powers to supervise who the president appoints or nominates to the cabinet. “We should all give the president room to pick Cabinet Secretaries without speculating on who will make it or not,” he said.

Consewuently, the DP sent a stern warning to the newly appointed and nominated Cabinet Secretaries saying that public officers should serve the public with integrity in whatever docket they have been placed. “Whoever will be appointed, you are appointed to serve all Kenyans. Stay clear of politics,” he said.

Similarly, Ruto dismissed any possibility of holding talks with the opposition saying that the Jubilee government is focused on developing the country as they aim to deliver according to the pledges they made during the campaigning period. “We almost spent the whole of last year politicking. We will not participate in any debate on who won the election or not,” said Ruto.

Apparently, President Kenyatta who was in attendance in the event as well remained mute on who will fill the remaining cabinet positions. Speculation of a split between the president and his deputy have been experienced since last Friday when Uhuru caught the country by surprise by naming a partial cabinet with his Deputy being missing in action beside him.

This comes barely a day after William Ruto took to Twitter dispelling claims of a possible rift between him and the president adding that the President needs space to exercise his constitutional duty of forming a team to help in delivering the Jubilee campaign pledges in his second term in office. “Kenyans, more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us,” DP Ruto’s tweet read.

The appointment that has caused mixed reactions and a lot of heated debates resulted to the head of state retaining six Cabinet Secretaries and leaving out 13 others whose fate is yet to be known.