After Deadly Taita Accident, Another One Occur in Waiyaki Way, Nairobi

Waiyaki Way Bus Crash
Many injured as Climax Coach bus overturn in Waiyaki way,

-The bus was traveling from Kisumu when it involved in that fateful accident at Waruku stage

-This happened few weeks after almost 400 people perished in various road accident  in Kenya

On Sunday, December, evening, many people were injured  while the bus they were traveling in lost control and overturned at Waruku stage, Waiyaki way here at Nairobi.

According to reports received at KDRTV.com news desk, no deaths were reported however,  the frightening accident caused massive traffic jam in the ever-busy way.

Some vehicles  had to find alternative route since the jam lasted for a couple of hours.

