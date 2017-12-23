Aden Duale to be impeached

Jubilee Mps from Rift Valley are threatening to impeach Majority Leader Aden Duale for his bad conduct and harassment of the MPs mostly from Rift Valley. They accused Aden Duale for being high-hardness and he is harassing elected jubilee Representative in Parliamentary Committees.

“We were trying to put things in order after our members were dewhipped from committees. The act was unfortunate and MPs have resolved a number of issues including an impeachment motion against Mr. Duale,” Said Kutuny

In the parliamentary meeting only attended by lawmakers from Rift valley, the mps were angry about the removal of four mps of them after they defied the party stand in Wednesday meeting. A total of 37 mps attended the meeting which has been convened by Cherengany Mp Joshua Kutuny. Also Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen attended the meeting.

Mps Alfred Keter, Silas Tiren, Kangogo Bowen and Alex Kosgey were elected against the wish of the Aden Duale and the party Leadership.

The party leadership had promised to give those positions to Mps from North Eastern which was a big win for Duale but things changed when Mps from Rift valley went against that wish.

The Mps urged Mr. Murkomen to urgently arrange a meeting between them and William Ruto over the crisis in national Assembly.

“The MPs said the two committees have a majority of MPs from Central Province and Northern Kenya yet issues of security also largely affect our areas,” Mr. Kutuny said