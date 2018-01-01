2017- The Year That Was and it’s mysterious happenings good and bad

By Sheillah Maonga

Lifestyle writer, KDRTV.

Now that the year 2017 is coming to an end, it is time for us to take a moment and reflect on the year that was.

As a country, what are the things that stood out for us? What were our high moments? What were our low moments? And what are the lessons we have learnt from these moments?

Someone wise once said that for one to move forward, one has to take stock of the past and appraise it. So, my fellow Kenyans, let us take stock of the year that has been and see how we can use the lessons from it to inform our way forward in 2018.

The High Moments of 2017

The nullification of presidential results. This restored confidence in the judiciary.

The advent of several women governors.

Marked improvement in girl education with girls leading in KCPE and KCSE.

The launch of SGR.

In football, our Gor Mahia playing against Everton in Tanzania. To qualify to play against Everton was a great boost to our team.











Our runners winning the marathons in London and New York.

The Innovation of Mobius Kenya.

The Low Moments of 2017

Tear gas and police brutality were a common staple.

The death of Baby Pendo sunk us to a new low.

The mysterious killings of our fellow Kenyans such as Msando and Jacob Juma.

Misogyny rearing its ugly head brazenly and unapologetically in social media, led by one Cyprian Nyakundi.

School fires raging ablaze in so many of our schools.

Deaths of Kenya’s political stalwarts and or notable people like – Nicholas Biwott, Joseph Ole Nkaiserry Francis Nyenze, Governor Wahome Gakuru, Prof Okoth Okombo among others.

Kenya losing the privilege of hosting CAF games due to unpreparedness and laxity of the government to upgrade football stadiums.

An increase in hate speech in social media platforms. The tribalists are no longer afraid to crawl out of their hovels to spew their diatribe.

Kenya’s national debt escalating to epic levels

Hate Speech

A high number of fatal accidents on our roads, especially at the Salgaa junction.

A protracted, expensive but extremely flawed electoral process.

Several attacks on our forces by the Al Shabbab.

Looking at this list, which by no means is it exhaustive, illustrates that as much as the highs have been quite high, the lows have been very low and damaging.

Our country is in need of healing. We are entering 2018 from a point of disunity. The president, Uhuru Kenyatta, isn’t recognized as the president of the whole country. There are so many Kenyans that refuse to accept him, which means that we are extremely divided as a nation. Consequently, the future of our country standing as a whole one piece isn’t guaranteed. We are not peace. Peace remains elusive to us.

We need to learn that keeping a country peaceful requires more than just shouting ‘peace, peace, peace’. We need justice, for peace to reign. We need transparency, for peace to reign. We need unity for peace to reign. We need leaders that are committed to serving people for peace to reign. We need honesty and integrity for peace to reign. We need a clean conscience for peace to reign. Peace does not exist in a vacuum. Due diligence is needed to give birth to peace.

As we usher in 2018, let us remind ourselves that we are one people. We are resilient. We are patriotic. And that we shall triumph. Long live, Kenya.