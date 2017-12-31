2017 Was Our Year. We Achieved Alot. President Uhuru Brags As We Usher in 2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta has come out to show how proud he is as the year comes to an end and ushering in the New 2018. While giving his end of year speech from statehouse the president acknowledged the milestones the Jubilee government has covered since it took power five years ago. In his speech Uhuru noted that in terms of infrastructural development they have really made an impact.

“In the last five years, we have worked hard to hasten our progress to that destination, by laying the foundations for the kind of economy required by our young, educated and ambitious people. We built a world-class railway on time and within budget. On the 2nd of January, that railway will begin carrying commercial cargo, cutting costs and delays in trade for Kenyan businesspeople, and our neighbours”, he said.

Additionally, the president is contented with the improvements in the education sector where almost all schools are connected with electricity making learning flexible adding that an increase in secondary school enrolment is expected after their plan for free secondary school education come early next year. “In a few days, there will be more entrants into secondary school than ever before in our history. Rather than watch our children drop out of the educational system when they are barely teenagers, almost all of them will now further their education. This is because we believe that education should be inclusive not exclusive; we have delivered on this and it is going to transform our children and our country with them”, said the president.

According to the president, the Jubilee regime has been able to create jobs for young people though they have not been enough to cater for all. He promised to create more of such opportunities by investing in different sectors that will give jobs to young graduates. They include private sector, agriculture and manufacturing sectors. “We will continue to work each and every day to ease the life of every Kenyan. We laid a foundation, as we promised; we will build on it to bring prosperity and dignity to every Kenyan. That is the driving motivation of my Big Four Plan. We will sharply increase our manufacturing base to create better jobs; and our institutions of learning will produce young people ready to work in multiple trades in the manufacturing sector”, he said.

Consequently, it is on record that this was the year the Jubilee government was elected back to office for the second term thus evident that it was one of the achievement the President can be proud of.