UNEXPECTED: 13 Ministers Ditched as Uhuru Restructure Government

–13 ministers ditched while 6 others retained from old cabinet

-Deputy President William Ruto did`t appear as Uhuru named Cabinet Secretaries

-National police service has also faced re-deployment and re-appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta today 05, January, 2018 disclosed his members of the next cabinet secretaries. 13 ministers ditched as the president sustain six members from the old cabinet secretaries. He also nominated 3 new cabinet secretaries.

The 13 ministers ditched include, Amina Mohamed (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Dan Kazungu (Mining), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution and Planning), Sicily Kariuki (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Hassan Harero (Sports, Culture and the Arts), Cleopa Mailu (Health), Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation), Raychelle Omamo (Defence), Jacob Kaimenyi (Land, Housing and Urban Development), Phyllis Kandie (Labour and East Africa Affairs), Judy Wakhungu (Environment and Natural Resources), Willy Bett (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries) and Adan Mohammed (Industrialization and Enterprise Development)

The six Cabinet Secretaries retained from last term are Fred Matiang`i (Interior), Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Najib Balala (Tourism), Charles Keter (Energy), James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (Information)

In accordance to power bestowed on the president by the constitution in Article 152 (2), the president also nominated John Munyes (former Turkana Senetor), Ukur Yattani(former Marsabit Governer) and DPP Keriako Tobiko to the cabinet. Uhuru revealed the he already presented the names of the nominees to the speaker of National Assembly for vetting.

The president also appointed Lawrence Lenayapa for ambassador to the Kingdom of Netherlands.

Shockingly, deputy president William Ruto was not present while the president was making this crucial announcement.

Many changes were also made in the National police Service. These include re-deployment and appointments. He also promised to give further updates as far as filling the positions of the dropped 13 CS`s are concerned

“Fellow Kenyans as I have said, over the next few weeks, I will be making further announcement to fill cabinet positions, to fill position of principle secretaries as well as our sagas as we continue to populate the government with those that will be charged with the responsibilities of executing our agenda for the next five years.” promised the President.