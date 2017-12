President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced that he would no longer engage in politics for the remainder of his last term as the Commander-in-Chief.

Speaking at KICC during the lighting of the Chrismas tree, the president declared that he would focus on development as he seeks to build a lasting legacy.

“The time for politics is over. If anyone wants to engage with me in politics, I am not interested because I am heading for retirement,” he stated.

He acknowledged that he had met with National Super alliance (NASA) leaders adding that he was ready to work with them.

“When I met with some NASA leaders I didn’t identify you as politicians rather as leaders, leaders whom I am ready to work with to improve the lives of our citizens,” President Kenyatta added.

He promised to work with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to restore the county by providing better services for residents.

“We have the opportunity to make Nairobi the most remarkable city in the continent. To make it the green city in the sun once again. My commitment is that the National Government will work hand in hand with Governor Mbuvi’s County Government to ensure that we transform Nairobi into a better city for residents.

“The season of politics is over and there is need to use the Christmas season and the time to follow to concentrate on bettering the lives of all Kenyans. I wish every Kenyan a Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous and peaceful 2018,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Saturday stated that the coalition would on Sunday unveil more details on his planned ‘swearing-in’.

Speaking at Mahanga Village in Vihiga County during a funeral service for the 16 victims who perished in a road accident at Kamukuya Bridge along Webuye-Kitale highway, Odinga assured that he was committed to ensuring electoral justice for the country.